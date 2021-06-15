MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys’ tennis team was dealt a dose of reality in falling 4-1 to West Bridgewater High in a regular-season ending non-league match Tuesday.
Wildcats’ No. 1 singles player Graham Russo took a straight set shutout win, while the Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team staved off defeat by rallying from a one-set deficit, rallying from a 5-1 second-set deficit and facing match point at 6-5 in the third set.
Dherray Valluru overcame a one set deficit, losing just three games over the final two sets of his No. 2 singles match for the lone point for the Hornets (10-5), who participate in the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
- Attleboro (3-11) fell 4-0 to Franklin in their Hockomock League season finale. The Bombardiers’ No. 1 doubles team of Kyle Neuendorf and Kevin Rebelo led 3-2 in the second set before rain forced the match to be canceled.
- Seekonk (2-7) concluded its South Coast Conference season with a 5-0 loss to Fairhaven. Alex Hardro and Rowan Jordan won seven games at the No. 2 doubles spot.
West Bridgewater boys 4, Mansfield 1: Graham Russo (WB) def. Kailish Elumvlai 6-0, 6-0; Dheeray Valluru (M) def. Tom Sheedy 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; Chace Ryan (WB) def. Benson Delaney 7-5, 6-2; Charles Egge-Aidan Wells (WB) def. Kai Schirmacher Mikhail Lankipalle 6-1, 6-2; T.J. Smith-Noah Schmeeweif (WB) def. Adan Elsner-Jonah Fine 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2).
Franklin boys 4, Attleboro 0: Liam Marr (F) def. Ethan Johnson 6-0, 6-1; Vaychav Malhotra (F) def. Evan Sousa 6-2, 6-1; Drew Mahoney (F) def. Matt Lortos 6-0, 6-1; Tom Broiles-Jay Georgis (F) def. Tyler Rocchio-Evan Norman 6-0, 6-1.
Fairhaven boys 5, Seekonk 0: Adam Powers (F) def. Abhi Patel 6-2, 6-2; Ethan Gomes (F) def. Jackson Kinney 6-2, 6-1; Coby Yin (F) def. Cam McClintock 6-3, 6-1; Isaac Petruski-Adin Monroe (F) def. Noah Cristino-Brady Santoro 6-2, 6-3; Adam Lendhold-Liam Reynolds (F) def. Rowan Jordan-Alex Hardro 6-3, 6-4.
