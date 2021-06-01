FOXBORO — The North Attleboro High boys’ tennis team notched its eighth victory of the season by turning back Foxboro High 4-1 Tuesday in a Hockomock League match.
Bo Canfield took the lone point for Foxboro (6-5) at No. 3 singles. Sam Gallagher lost just one game in winning his No. 2 singles match for North (8-3), while Niteesh Saravanan and Arnav Raghuvanshi overcame a one-set deficit at No. 2 doubles to win their match.
- King Philip (5-4) gained a 4-1 victory over Attleboro (3-8) by winning all three singles matches. Nick Putney, Brady Jannell and Jon Cohen each lost just one game at winning their respective No. 1, 2 and 3 singles matches for the Warriors.
- Bishop Feehan (6-1) took a 4-1 decision over Bishop Fenwick in a Catholic Central League match. Arnav Sawant won a first set 7-5 to win his No. 2 singles match, while Christian Scatera won a 7-5 second set to win his No. 3 singles match for the Shamrocks.
- Mansfield (8-3) won just four games in the three singles matches in suffering a 5-0 Hockomock League loss to Franklin.
North Attleboro 4, Foxboro 1: Jonah Manso (NA) def. Justin Neale 5-2, injury default; Sam Gallagher (NA) def. Jason Kandula 6-0, 6-1; Bo Canfield (F) def. Will Folan 6-4, 6-3; Sayf Siddiq-Brody Carter (NA) def. Justin Kandula-Guillermo Marroquin 6-0, 6-3; Niteesh Saravanan-Arnav Raghuvanshi (NA) def. Ryan Fasella-Visruth Chavalam 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.
King Philip 4, Attleboro 1: Nick Putney (KP) def. Ethan Johnson 6-1, 6-0; Brady Jannell (KP) def. Evan Sousa 6-1, 6-0; Jon Cohen (KP) def. Matt Lortos 6-1, 6-0; Diego Nieto-Jackson Hom (KP) def. Kevin Rebelo-Alejandro Suarez 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Kyle Neuendorf-Tyler Rocchio (A) def. Noah Ihley-Connor Sachleben 6-4, 6-0.
Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: Ryan Stolarz (Bfe.) def. Ishaan Siwach 6-0, 6-2; Arnav Sawant (BF) def. Rinniel Jahanillo 7-5, 6-2; Christian Scatera (BF) def. Leo Schroeser 6-3, 7-5; Logan Gallagher-James Mallon (BF) def. Dom Dizza-Anthony Perra 6-0, 6-0; Anthony Armas-Anthony Kurtzer (BF) def. David Donahue-Pat Kosmizir 6-0, 6-0.
Franklin 5, Mansfield 0: Liam Marr (F) def. Kailish Elumvlai 6-1, 6-0; Vayshnav Malhotra (F) def. Dheeraj Valluru 6-0, 6-1; Drew Mahoney (F) def. Benson Delaney 6-2, 6-1; Anish Gundimeda-Sameen Shaik (F) def. Kai Schirmacher-Mikhail Lankapalle 6-4, 6-2; Thomas Broyles-Jay Gorgas (F) def. Adam Elsner-Jonah Fine 6-1, 6-3.
