NORTH ATTLEBORO — Sam Gallagher and Will Folan both scored straight-set shutout wins in their respective No. 2 and 3 singles matches as the North Attleboro High boys’ tennis team routed Taunton High 5-0 Thursday in a Hockomock League match.
- Jonah Manso lost just one game at No. 1 singles, while both Rocketeer doubles teams won in shutouts. North (7-3) next meets Foxboro Tuesday.
- Junior Jon Cohen won a straight set match at No. 3 singles to provide King Philip with its third straight win of the week, a 3-2 victory over Stoughton in a Hockomock League match. Jackson Hom and Diego Nieto lost just one game at No. 1 doubles for KP’s first point of the match.
- Kyle Neuendorf and Tyler Rocchio combined for a straight set shutout win at No. 2 doubles, but Attleboro High (3-7) fell to Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League match.
- Canton took all three singles matches in straight sets to pin a 3-2 loss on Mansfield (8-2) in the Hockomock League match.
- Jason Kandula lost just one game at No. 3 singles, Justin Neale lost just two games at No. 2 singles and Garrett Spillane lost just three games at No. 1 singles as Foxboro (6-4) topped Milford 4-1 in a Hockomock League match.
North Attleboro 5, Taunton 0: Jonah Manso (NA) def. Mike Kimmer 6-0, 6-1; Sam Gallagher (NA) def. Tom Ambrose 6-0, 6-0; Will Folan (NA) def. Sam Ferrar 6-0, 6-0; Connor Willis-Sayf Siddiq (NA) def. Derek Doucette-Andrew Letourneau 6-0, 6-0; Brody Carter-Nateesh Saravanan (NA) def. Nolan Longley-Evan Correira 6-0, 6-0..
Oliver Ames 3, Attleboro 2: Jenest (OA) def. Ethan Johnson 6-0, 6-3; Dhete (OA) def. Evan Sousa 6-1, 6-2; Westever (OA) def. Kevin Rebelo 6-1, 6-1; Alejandro Gimenez-Malachai Jefferson (A) def. Vasilou-Nguyen 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Kyle Neuendorf-Tyler Rocchio (A) def. Colicci-Shadron 6-0, 6-0.
Canton 3, Mansfield 2: Suraj Ramanathan (C) def. Kailish Elumvlai 6-2, 6-4; Max Kuperferman (C) def. Dheeraj Valluru 6-2, 6-2; Minh Duong (C) def. Benson Delaney 6-2, 6-3; Kai Schirmacher-Mikhail Lankapalle (M) def. Ethan Nguyen-Jalen Townsend 6-4, 6-2; Adam Elsner-Jesse Colchamiro (M) def. Elias Jabbour-David Lamb 6-3, 6-3.
Foxboro 4, Milford 1: Garrett Spillane (F) def. Thiago Viera 6-2, 6-1; Justin Neale (F) def. Dylan Wong 6-1, 6-1; Jason Kandula (F) def. Ben Johnson 6-0, 6-1; Bo Canfield-Visruth Chevalan (F) def. Harry Dias-Eric Doucette 6-2, 6-4; Connor McLeod-Mike Terserotta (M) def. Guillermo Marroquin-David Marroquin 7-5, 6-2.
King Philip 3, Stoughton 2: Hashem Sablon (S) def. Nick Putney 3-6, 6-2, 10-4; Rayan Sablon (S) def. Brady Jannell 6-3, 6-0; Jon Cohen (KP) def. Anish Sinha 6-3, 6-2; Diego Nieto-Jackson Hom (KP) def. Evan Khang-Jake Berry 6-1, 6-0; Adam Gousie-Connor Sachleben (KP) def. Murtaza Khalil-Ben Dias 6-2, 7-6 (1).
