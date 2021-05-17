ATTLEBORO — Ishaan Siwach and Ryan Young won their respective No. 2 and 3 singles matches in straight-set shutouts as Bishop Feehan improved to 4-0 with a 4-1 win over Arlington Catholic Monday in a Catholic Central League match. The Shamrocks next travel to St. Mary’s Wednesday.
Benson Delaney secured a straight set shutout win at No. 3 singles, while Dheeraj Valluru lost just one game at No. 2 singles as the Mansfield High Hornets (4-1) routed Taunton 5-0 in a Hockomock League match. The teams meet again Wednesday.
Jack Rilli won a first-set tiebreaker 7-5 and won his No. 1 singles match in straight sets, but the Norton Lancers (1-4) fell 4-1 to Westwood in a Tri-Valley League match. The Lancers next meet Ashland Wednesday.
Garrett Spillane, Justin Neale and Jason Kandula won their respective No. 1, 2 and 3 singles matches in straight sets as Foxboro (2-3) topped Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League match.
Mansfield 5, Taunton 0: Kailish Elumvlai (M) def. Mike Kimmer 6-1, 6-1; Dheeraj Valluru (M) def. Tom Ambrose 6-0, 6-1; Benson Delaney (M) def. Sam Forz 6-0, 6-0; Kai Schrimacher-Mikhail Lankipaille (M) def. Derek Dusseault-Andre Letourneau 6-0, 6-1; Nikhil Nain-Justin Weiner (M) def. Nolan Langley-Evan Correia 6-0, 6-0.
Bishop Feehan 4, Arlington Catholic 1: Ed Roarke (AC) def. Arnav Sawant 6-0, 6-0; Ishaan Siwach (BF) def. Dan Berberian 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Young (BF) def. Nick DeBenedictus 6-0, 6-0; Logan Gallagher-James Mallon (BF) df. Jake Avery-Chris Bernardi 6-0, 6-1; Aidan Armas-Chris Scachera (BF) def. Dillon Keough-Lou Bottari 6-3, 6-1.
Westwood 4, Norton 1: Jack Rilli (N) def. Sai Reddy 7-6 (5), 6-2; Ray Wong (WW) def. Andrew Soares 6-0, 6-3; Derek Lan (WW) def. Matt Weise 6-1, 6-3; Tom Preddi-Rahul Meschi (WW) def. Jacob Vergow-Nick Janineh 6-3, 6-2; Jacob Musky-Lucas Tian (WW) def. Chris Strynar-Spencer Kitchen 6-1, 6-2.
Foxboro 5, Oliver Ames 0: Garrett Spillane (F) def. Kylash Ganesh 6-1,6-3; Justin Neale (F) def. Raphael Vache 6-1, 7-5; Jason Kandula (F) def. Nick Westerbeke 6-1, 6-2; Bo Canfield-Justin Kandula def. Alex Vasilou-Anthony Nyguyen 6-3,6-2; Guillermo Marroquin-Visruth Shavalam (F) def. Jiva Segearsn-Jahlil Badran 6-7,7-5,10-6.
