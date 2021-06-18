ATTLEBORO — Taking all three singles matches, the No. 5 seed Bishop Feehan High boys’ tennis team scored a 5-0 victory over Norwood High Friday in a first-round MIAA Division 2 South Sectional match.
Chris Stachera posted a straight set shutout win at No. 3 singles for the Shamrocks (9-2), while Arnav Sawant took a second set shutout at No. 2 singles. Ishaan Siwach won a third set, pro-set tiebreaker to win his No. 1 singles match for Bishop Feehan, which meets Canton Monday.
The Hockomock League entries in the field for the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional boys’ tourney had a dismal day on the courts in opening-round matches.
The No. 10 seeded Rocketeers of North Attleboro High (9-6) fell to No. 7 seeded Newton North (10-4) 5-0.
The No. 12 seeded Warriors of King Philip High (8-7) bowed 4-1 to No. 5 seeded Boston College High with No. 1 singles player Nick Putney winning a straight set match at No. 1
No. 14 seed Attleboro High (3-12) suffered a 5-0 loss to Hockomock League rival Sharon.
North Attleboro was able to win just three games among the three singles matches and just three games among the two doubles matches.
“That’s the Bay State League for you, the level of players,” North Attleboro coach Mike Lacasse said.
The Attleboro boys were able to win just two games among the three singles matches with the once-beaten Davenport Division champion Eagles of Sharon and took just two games among the two doubles matches.
MIAA Division 1 South Sectional
Boston College High 4, King Philip 1: Nick Putney (KP) def. John Shea 6-2, 6-4; Andrew Johnson (BC) def. Brady Jannell 6-1, 6-2; James Murray (BC) def. Jon Cohen 6-2, 6-0; Charlie Lovverin-Matt O’Connell (BC) def. Diego Nieto-Jackson Hom 6-0, 6-2; Hunter Curtin-Charlie Vasil (BC) def. Connor Sachleben-Adam Gousie 6-1, 6-1.
Sharon 5, Attleboro 0: Mikhail Butthiupuyyan (S) def. Ethan Johnson 6-0, 6-1; Ruemon Butthiupuyyan (S) def. Evan Sousa 6-0, 6-0; Max Chen (S) def. Kyle Neuendorf 6-0, 6-1; Matt Lally-Deyun Kesser (S) def. Tyler Rocchio-Connor Coleman 6-0, 6-2; Mitch Weiss-Alex Cuddleback (S) def. Bradley Dederanzo-Malachai Jefferson 6-0, 6-0.
Newton North 5, North Attleboro 0: Leo Kalushny (NN) def. Jonah Manso 6-1, 6-1; Veer Gravoia (NN) def. Will Folan 6-1, 6-0; Duncan Naylor (NN) def. Dennis Li 6-0, 6-0; Sid Fradham-Nico Corcoran (NN) def. Brody Carter-Sayf Siddiq 6-0, 6-1; David Li-Jehan Anita (NN) def. Alex Himlan-Arnav Raghuvanshi 6-0, 6-2.
MIAA Division 2 South Sectional
Bishop Feehan 5, Norwood 0: Ishaan Siwach (BF) def. Will Fehm 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; Arnav Sawant (BF) def. Andrew Keherrila 6-3, 6-0; Chris Stachera (BF) def. Jacob Zhang 6-0, 6-0; Logan Gallagher-James Mallon (BF) def. Dante valvivar-Quinn O’Toole 6-1, 6-1; Aidan Armas-Anthony Kurtzer (BF) def. Mike Walsh-Ben Guarin 6-1, 6-0.
Westwood 5, Foxboro 0: Josh Minsky (W) def. Garrett Spillane 7-5, 6-2; Matt Hiller (W) def Jason Kandula 6-1 ,6-2; Ray Wang (W) def. Bo Canfield 6-3, 6-3; Dennis Papertti-Sai Reddy (W) def. Justin Neale 6-3, 6-7 (5), 13-11; Bohan Yang-Thomas Pieti (W) def Visruth Chavalam-Ryan Fassella 6-0, 6-0.
