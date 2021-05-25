NORTON — Neil Bowie won both the mile and two-mile as the Attleboro High boys’ track team swept four events in taking home a 73-62 victory from Taunton High Tuesday in a Hockomock League meet.
Bowie took the mile (4:45 by three seconds) and two-mile (10:25 by 25 seconds) while the Bombardiers (3-1) also got a big outing from Ethan Crosby, who uncorked a personal best discus throw of 120-10 as Attleboro took nine points in sweeping that event, the discus, mile and two-mile.
- Brodie Jacques (100, long jump, high jump) won three events, while Sam Branco (shot put, discus) and Rian Pontes (triple jump, javelin) each won two as Dighton-Rehoboth scored a 74-56 victory over Fairhaven in a South Coast Conference meet.
- Bo Maddox (triple jump, long jump, 100) won three events for Seekonk In a 97-16 rout of Bourne in the South Coast Conference meet. Andrew Cabral finished first in the 800 and high jump for the Warriors.
- Senior captain Adam Connolly won both the 100 (11.3) and 200 (23.4) and took second place in both the long (21-4
3/4) and triple (39-5 1/2
- ) jumps, but Foxboro fell 70-65 to Sharon in a Hockomock League meet. Freshman John Hollis won the 400 and high jump, while taking second in the 400 and sophomore Dan O’Malley was third in both the 200 (26.1) and triple jump (38-4).
- Edward Abouzeid launched the javelin a personal-best 168-10 but Norton (2-1) suffered an 88-48 loss to Dover-Sherborn in a Tri-Valley League meet.
Attleboro 73, Taunton 62: Mile 1-Neil Bowie 4:45; 400 1-Zach Stromfors 55.6; Two mile 1-Bowie 10:25; 800 1-Nathan Seybert 2:02; Shot put 1-Chris Leonardo 45-1; Discus 1-Ethan Crosby 120-10.
Dover-Sherborn 88, Norton 48: Shot put 1-Ryan Carroll 43-3 3/4; Javelin 1-Edward Abouzeid 168-10; Discus 1-Paul Wisnaskas 115-10; 4x100 relay 1-Dan Tran, Cam Bratt, Cam Lerner, Ryan Potts, 47.8.
Seekonk 97, Bourne 16: Mile 1-Sean Simmons 5:37; Two mile 1-Noah Amaral 11:39.2; 400 hurdles 1-Noah Boudreau-Faria 1:08.9; 800 1-Andrew Cabral 2:06.9; 100 1-Bo Maddox 11.9; High jump 1-Cabral 5-6; Long jump 1-Maddox 17-1.5; Triple jump 1-Maddox 36-3.5; 200 1-Jack Santos 25.7; 400 1-Jack Hoskins 1:09.9.
Sharon 70, Foxboro 65: 100 1-Adam Connolly 11.3; 200 1-Connolly 23.4; Javelin 1-Harrison Keen 102-2; Two mile 1-Nick Olson 11:06.4; 400 hurdles 1-John Hollis 1:08; High jump 1-Hollis 5-4; 4x400 relay 1-Pacini, Stone, Haney, Pace, 4:01.
Dighton-Rehoboth 74, Fairhaven 56: 100 1-Brodie Jacques 11.2; 200 1-Reece Cordeiro 24.5; 400 1-Cole Beagan 56.0; 400 Hurdles 1-Nathan Ferreira 1:07; Long jump 1-Jacques 19-5; High jump 1-Jacques 6-0; Triple jump 1-Rian Pontes 35-2; Javelin 1-Pontes 120-5; Shot put 1-Sam Branco 36-11; Discus 1-Branco 86-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.