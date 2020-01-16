NEW BEDFORD — The Seekonk High boys’ winter track team scored a 64-21 victory over Bourne in a South Coast Conference dual meet at Greater New Bedford Voke.
In improving to 3-0 in the Small School Division, Andrew Cabral won the 600 (1:33.9) and took second in the high jump (5-6) for the Warriors. Zack Read (two-mile, 10:32.6), Vivek Patel (shot put, 39-51/2) and Henry Jordan (1,000, 2:52.7) also won events for Seekonk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.