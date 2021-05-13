MANSFIELD — Jake Wall won both the 100 and 200 sprints in addition to the long jump and triple jump as the Mansfield High boys’ track team scored a 92-44 victory over Franklin High Thursday in a Hockomock League meet.
The Hornets (2-0) swept the 110 hurdles, long jump and and triple jumps, getting strong performances by Caden Riley (400) and Aengus McGill (discus). Chris Leonard and Trevor Flint finished within seven seconds of each other for a 2-3 showing in the mile.
- Jack Blouin won the mile (4:50) by a lean and Lee Casstevens (10:24) won the two-mile by a three-second margin as the Attleboro boys (1-1) took an 87-48 victory over Milford.
- Cassondra Stuger won the 200 and triple jump, while taking second in the 400, but the AHS girls’ fell 78-56 to Milford. Kamsi Igbobi placed in three events.
Mansfield boys 92, Franklin 44: 100 1-Jake Wall 11.0; Mile 1-Chris Leonard 4:42; 400 1-Caden Riley 52.5; 110 hurdles 1-Dylan Buchanan 16.3; 200 1-Wall 22.6; Two mile 1-Riley Tremblay 10:42; 4x100 relay 1-DeSeabn Peters-Wolfe, Isaiah Kinds, Ryan Munroe, Buchanan 45.4; Long jump 1-Wall 22-9; Triple jump 1-Wall 42-7 3/4; Javelin 1-Jack Taylor 137; Discus 1-Aengus McGill 92-7; Shot put 1-Charles Newcomb 39-8.
Attleboro boys 87, Milford 48: Mile 1-Jack Blouin 4:50; 800 1-Nathan Seybert 2:05; Javelin 1-Ethan Cattoni 132-6; Discus 1-Ethan Crosby 111-11; Shot put 1-Chris Leonardo 44-8; 4x100 relay 1-James Hill, Chacel Stuger, Jordan Silva, Alex Bakowski 46.6; Triple jump 1-Hill 38-3 1/2; Long jump 1-Stuger 19-3; Two mile 1-Lee Casstevens 10:24.
Milford girls 78, Attleboro 56: 100: 2-Kamsi Igbobi 13.4; Mile 2-Kelly Neuendorf 5:38.9; 400 2-Cassondra Stuger 1:00.8; 60.8; 200 2-Stuger 26.9; Two mile 2-Morgan Coleman 14:31; Javelin 1-Elayna Marinelli 89-1; Discus 1-Amber Masse 63-0; Shot Put 1-Igbobi 32-11 1/2; Triple Jump: 1-Stuger 32-11 1/2; High Jump 1-Rebecca Rainey 4-8.
