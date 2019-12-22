BOSTON — Mansfield High’s Andrew Williams won three individual events to lead the Hornets boys’ track team to a dominating 71-29 Hockomock League victory over Franklin High at the Reggie Lewis Center on Friday.
Williams led sweeps in the 55 hurdles (8.47) and long jump (19-11) with his third individual feat coming in the high jump (6-04). The Hornets (2-0) will face King Philip on Jan. 16.
- Attleboro’s Nate Seybert took a win by three seconds in the mile (4:42.31) while the Bombardiers swept the relay events in claiming a 53-47 Hockomock League victory over Taunton. Attleboro (0-2) will face Franklin on Jan. 16.
- Foxboro senior captain Ryan Proulx was a double-winner in the distance events with a win in the mile (4:38.22) and two-mile (10:27.66), but it wasn’t enough for the Warriors as they fell to Sharon 65-31 in the Hockomock League meet. Foxboro (0-2) is off until a Jan. 16 meet with Stoughton.
- King Philip senior Mike Norberg took first in the mile (4:42.85) while Sean McCombs won the 55 meter (6.88) for the Warriors, who fell to Oliver Ames 62-37 in the Hockomock League meet. KP (2-0) returns to action against Mansfield on Jan. 16.
- North Attleboro’s Nick Taylor was a double-winner, including leading a sweep in the 55 hurdles (8.85) but the Rocketeers came up just short in a 50-49 Hockomock Leagu defeat to Milford. Taylor also won the high jump (5-10) for the Rocketeers (2-0), who next meet Canton on Jan. 16.
- At the RLC-hosted Speed Classic, Norton’s Paul Wisnaskas won the long jump (20-5) and took third in the 55 hurdles.
Mansfield 71, Franklin 29: 55 1-Joe Cappelletti 6.94, 300 1-Jack Rivard 38.02, Two mile 1-Mike Mullahy 10:22.44, 55 hurdles 1-Andrew Williams 8.47, 4x200 relay 1-1:35.93, High jump 1-Andrew Williams 6-04, Long jump 1-Andrew Williams 19-11, Shot put 1-Nico Holmes 42-9 1/4.
Attleboro 53, Taunton 47: 55 1-Henry Boateng 7.15, Mile 1-Nate Seybert 4:42.31, 55 hurdles 1-Kaiden Murray 8.72, 4x200 relay 1-Josh Gallant, Owen Raymond, Matt McMahon, Henry Boateng, 1:40.95, 4x400 relay 1-Joe Soucy, Eric Laurila, Victor Centeno, Neil Bowie, 3:53.32, Shot put 1-Ethan Crosby 40-8 1/2.
Sharon 65, Foxboro 31: Mile 1-Ryan Proulx 4:38.22, Two mile 1-Ryan Proulx 10:27.66, 4x200 relay 1-1:414.07,
Oliver Ames 62, King Philip 37: 55 1-Sean McCombs 6.88, 300 1-Jovan Joseph 37.85, 600 1-Nate Farkash 1:32.52, Mile 1-Mike Norberg 4:42.85, Shot put 1-Chidi Ezuma-Ngwu 43-08.5,
Milford 50, North Attleboro 49: 1000 1-Jackson Magas 2:57.07, 55 hurdles 1-Nick Taylor 8.85; High jump 1-Nick Taylor 5-10, Long jump 1-Colby Feid 19-0, Shot put 1-Emmett Ruote 44-09.
Norton Speed Classic boys’ results: Long jump 1-Paul Wisnaskas 20-5; 55 hurdles 3-Wisnaskas 8.28; 600 9-Sean Wynne 1:30.0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.