NORTON — The Norton High boys’ volleyball team dropped a five-set Tri-Valley League match to Bellingham Friday by scores of 24-26, 25-17, 25-10, 17-25, 15-8.
For the Lancers, senior Austin Petipas (seven kills five service aces), junior Cole Kicelemos (six digs, three blocks, three service aces) and freshman Calvin Borgida (five kills) starred.
The Lancers return to action Wednesday at home against Nipmuc Regional.
