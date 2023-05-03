NORTON — The Norton High boys volleyball team earned a 3-1 win over Norwood High on Wednesday for the Lancers’ second victory of the season.
The Lancers took the first two sets 25-15 and 25-19, dropped the third set 25-21, but closed out the match in the fourth set, 25-22.
Leading Norton (2-9) on the floor was Calvin Borgida with 16 digs. Anthony D’Amore tallied 15 assists and nine digs and Darren Duplessy had five kills and five blocks.
Bellingham 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
BELLINGHAM — The Falcons were blanked, losing all three sets 25-18, 25-22, 25-15.
Ian Hoskins had seven kills and four aces. Connar Dexter blocked seven balls and had five kills. D-R (3-9) hosts Norwood on Monday.