WRENTHAM — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys volleyball team swept past King Philip Regional High Wednesday night, winning in shutout fashion, 3-0.
D-R took the sets 25-16, 25-11 and 25-20 as the Falcons’ controlled the match throughout, able to battle through occasional runs by King Philip with runs of their own to regain separation.
“I think we were pretty much in control most of the night,” Dighton-Rehoboth head coach KJ Martinous said. “(King Philip) had their moments where they put runs on us, but I felt we got out pretty quickly and put some runs together of our own.”
Serving and the serve-receive were strong for the Falcons.
“I think we served really tough tonight,” Martinous said. “Our offense was really balanced, we had six guys with two kills each and spread the ball out pretty evenly amongst our entire starting lineup.”
Ryan Scofield added four blocks to his two kills on the night, with Martinous praising his defensive efforts as a first-year senior on the varsity club. Ethan Martinous and Brady Coursy added four aces each to their two kills. Alex Tomellini had 10 assists.
King Philip was led by Carson Miteness’ four kills while Liam Foley helped contribute six points scored in the match.
D-R (1-1) will take on Norwood at home Friday at 6 p.m. King Philip (0-2) visits Bellingham Thursday
Millis 3, Norton 1
NORTON — The Lancers took the first set, but were shut out from there against the Mohawks.
Norton (0-2) won the first frame 25-22 before dropping the second set 26-22, the third set 25-17 and the fourth set 25-22 in a hard-fought loss.
Cole Kicelemos had eight kills with two aces from serve and three blocks at the net. Calvin Borgida had five aces and Ryan Strojny had five blocks.