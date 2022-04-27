NIPMUC — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys volleyball team lost to Nipmuc Regional, 3-1, taking only the third set Wednesday night.
Nipmuc went up 2-0 with a 25-10 and 25-14 first and second (respectively) set win. Following a 25-21 third set win by D-R, Nipmuc took the fourth at 25-11.
Ryan Schofield had five kills and two blocks while Brady Courcy tallied three kills with three blocks.
D-R (4-3) returns on Friday, playing Norton at home.
Medfield 3, Norton 1
NORTON — The Lancers dropped the first two sets 25-23, 25-10 before taking the third set 25-22. Medfield ultimately pulled out a narrow fourth set at 25-22.
Cole Kecelemos had nine kills with 10 digs, Calvin Borgida had 15 digs and Ryan Strojny had three aces and four blocks.
Quinn Bressler and Brandon Barrick combined for 15 assists from the floor. Norton (0-5) travels to Dighton-Rehoboth Friday.