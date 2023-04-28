NORTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys volleyball team prevailed in the fifth set to top Norton High 3-2 on Friday and snap the Falcons’ four-game skid.
The Falcons (3-7) won the decisive fifth set 15-9, holding off a resilient Norton squad.
D-R opened the match with a 25-22 win in the first set, but Norton answered with back-to-back wins at 25-23 and 25-21. Looking to close out the match in the fourth set, Norton trailed by as many as six, rallied to make it a one-point game, but lost to the Falcons 25-21 to force a fifth set.
Norton held serve at 3-3 in the fifth set, but served into the net and had an attack go into the net to allow D-R to gain some momentum. Despite gaining points back at 5-4 and 6-5, Norton was unable to pull even again.
D-R ran off four straight points to go ahead 10-5 in the set, and kept the difference around five the rest of the game. A block at the net from Norton showed late life to make it 12-9, but three straight points from the Falcons closed out the game. D-R’s Ian Hoskins led the way with 10 kills and 11 digs, Connar Dexter added 10 kills and nine blocks, Robbie Shea finished with 22 assists and Sam Courcy had 31 digs.
“We needed that. We’ve been struggling a little bit, so this is a nice win,” Dighton-Rehoboth head coach John Pacheco said. “We got the first set and we seemed to lose focus from set to set at times. In that fourth and fifth set, we really buckled down and stayed focused the entire time.We don’t have a lot of experience (on the roster). We’re learning and learning really quickly.”
The Lancers, having gone to a fifth set only once this season, battled hard to stay within reach throughout the match.
“I’m definitely proud of them,” Norton head coach Jenn Cabral said. “I think we’re relentless competitors and I think that’s really important. It’s heartbreaking to go five sets and not go the way you’d like, but I give them a lot of credit for fighting all the way and not giving up.”
Dighton-Rehoboth allowed Norton to hang around at times due to some mental lapses on the floor, whether it was miscommunication or errant passes and swings on the ball.
“The heart and hustle was there, it was getting the mental part done,” Pacheco said. “Especially the fifth set, there was a couple of things that could have derailed us. It was ‘OK, move on to the next play.’ Everyone moved on. That’s how we got it.”
Norton has grown significantly from last season, and has shown great improvements following its season-opening win over Norwood in late March. Despite the Lancers falling to 1-8, Cabral believes in her team as they continue to work on the fundamentals.
“We’ve grown so much since our first practice, and in such a short time,” Cabral said. “For us a lot of guys come out for the team and it’s their first time ever touching a volleyball. Super proud of how for they’ve come and myself and (assistant coach Megan Hardiman) work super hard in making sure the fundamentals are in check.”
Dighton-Rehoboth visits Medfield on Tuesday. Norton hosts King Philip on Monday.