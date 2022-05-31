WRENTHAM — The MIAA released its boys volleyball postseason brackets on Tuesday for both Division 1 and Division 2, with King Philip Regional High making the postseason in the second division
The Warriors, ranked the No. 31 team in their division, will host No. 34 Burncoat High (13-4) in the preliminary round of the tournament on Thursday afternoon.
The Warriors survived the cutoff, which came at the 34th-ranked team in Burncoat. King Philip’s record is 5-13, but its strength of opponents ranking sits at 0.2931, which ranks higher than 18 teams above them in the standings.
The Warriors have lost four straight, with their last win coming on May 16 in a 3-0 win over Norwood.
First serve from King Philip Regional High will be at 4 p.m..