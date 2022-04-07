BELLINGHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys volleyball team gave Bellingham High a battle, but remained winless, falling 3-0 on Thursday.
The Warriors dropped sets, 19-25, 22-25, 27-29, showing noticeable improvement on the floor as the game progressed deeper.
“Definitely an improvement over our last few games,” King Philip head coach Emily Tkowski said. “I think we’re starting to get the hang of it. I think we’re just playing a little frantic and overthink some stuff on the court. We did a good job rallying and there was a lot of energy on the court, it just wasn’t consistent energy and I think that was our downfall.”
Leading KP in kills was Carson Mitteness with eight out of 11 attempts. Caiden Lynch had two blocks. Ben Berry led the Warriors with four blocks.
Next up for the Warriors (0-3) will be a trip to Norwood on Monday at 4 p.m.