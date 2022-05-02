NORTON — The King Philip Regional High boys volleyball team earned a 3-0 shutout at Norton High on Monday.
KP won, 25-20, 25-12 and 25-20. Leading the way was Carton Mitteness, who had 15 service points, Liam Foley (nine) and Jayon Xavier (eight) were also strong from serve for the Warriors.
“Our servers were really consistent and strong (Monday),” King Philip head coach Emily Tkowski said. “Overall it was a good game for us. We were able to focus on some of our goals and try to clean up some of the common mistakes we always run into.”
Danny Alexandre had eight kills and two blocks to lead King Philip. Caiden Lynch had 18 assists.
Norton (1-8) will visit Norwood on Wednesday.