MENDON — The King Philip Regional High boys’ volleyball team got off to slow starts in all three games against Nipmuc Regional High Thursday to fall 3-0 Thursday. The Warriors (1-3) meet Bellingham Friday.
Nipmuc Reg. 3, Norton 0
NORTON — Lancers were unable to create much offense in dropping their non-league match Wednesday, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20. Cole Kicelamaos (six digs) and Cooper Pickett (three kills) played well for the Lancers (0-3).
