MILLIS — The King Philip Regional High boys volleyball team lost on the road to Millis High Wednesday, falling 3-1.
KP dropped the fist two sets at 18-25, 15-25, but the Warriors rallied, winning 25-12 in the third set before dropping the fourth set 16-25.
“As far as playing, we are definitely improving and working as a team,” head coach Emily Tkowski said. “Lack of communication still causes a little chaos on the court, but (we’re) getting better.”
Danny Alexandre and Ben Berry each had three blocks. Carson Mitteness had six kills. KP (1-4) returns on April 26, in a home tilt against Norton at 6 p.m.
Nipmuc Regional 3, Norton 0
UPTON — Norton lost 24-26, 20-25, 18-25 as Cole Kicelemos had six kills, six digs and three aces for the Lancers. Ryan Strojny added six blocks, three kills and an ace from serve.
Calvin Borgida and Brandon Barrick each had three aces. Norton (0-3) hosts Bellingham on Thursday.