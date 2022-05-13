WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys volleyball team got off to fast starts in their three games against Bellingham High on Friday, but couldn’t finish them off, falling 3-0.
The Warriors came up short, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 as Ben Berry had seven kills with two blocks and Danny Alexandre had five kills with two blocks. Carson Mitteness added five kills and Reid Rhines had four kills.
“We had some strong plays at the net again,” KP head coach Emily Tkowski said. “We had some strong moments in the first half of each (set), but unfortunately some receive and defensive errors got the better of us and we lost a bit of our momentum.”
The Warriors added Liam Foley to the mix in the libero spot in the third set, altering the rotation.
“He really brought good energy and communication to our back row and helped eliminate some of those back-row errors we were making in the first few sets,” Tkowski said.
King Philip (4-9) hosts Norwood on Monday.