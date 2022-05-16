WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys volleyball team earned a clean sheet on Monday, beating Norwood High, 3-0 on the Warriors’ home court.
The sets went to KP by scores of 25-17, 25-18, 25-18.
Danny Alexandre and Reid Rhines had five blocks each in the middle. Rhines had four kills.
Nick Gallagher and Ben Berry matched team-highs in kills with six each. Carson Metteness had 16 assists with two digs.
“(Monday) was a weird day for us,” King Philip coach Emily Tkowski said. “Our primary setter is out sick so Carson Mitteness stepped up and stepped into the setter role and did amazing.”
It was the third shutout win this season for King Philip, which improved to 5-9.
“Overall, the boys played amazing,” Tkowski said. “They really kept the energy high. Even if we were down a few points, they gained momentum and pushed for every point.
“Overall, I’m so proud of their growth and communication and they showed that (on Monday).
King Philip plays Millis on Wednesday.
Xaverian 3, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers were blanked at home, falling 25-13, 25-23, 25-15.
Norton was led on the floor by Calvin Borgida’s 11 digs, two kills and one ace. Brandon Barrick had five digs.
The leader on the team in kills was Cole Kicelemos, who had four with three digs. Quinn Bressler had three blocks.
Norton (2-12) hosts Nipmuc Regional on Wednesday.