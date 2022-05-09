DIGHTON — The King Philip Regional High boys volleyball team earned a 3-0 win over Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High Monday night, prevailing, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21.
“The boys did a great job implementing everything we worked on in practice,” King Philip head coach Emily Tkowski said. “Overall, we kept the momentum in each game and played really well in tight situations. I’m really proud of their in-game decisions and how they played (Monday).”
Reid Rhines had two aces, two blocks and three kills for the Warriors. Ben Berry led the team in kills with seven, and matched Nick Gallagher’s block total with two. Gallagher added three kills.
Caiden Lynch had five points from serve and 22 assists.
D-R returns to the floor Tuesday at Norton.