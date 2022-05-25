MILFORD -- The King Philip boys volleyball team lost in three sets to Milford, falling 25-9, 25-21, and 25-12.
KP was led in kills by Reid Rhines with six, while Ben Berry and Carson Mitteness had three each.
Nolan Franz had seven digs and Liam Foley had three.
"Overall it was tough to set up our offense," King Philip head coach Emily Tkowski said. "Milford runs a quick game and kept us on our toes, so it was hard for us to get into system. Our defense did a great job digging some of Milford's big hitters."
King Philip finishes the regular season at 5-13.
Medfield 3, Norton 0
MEDFIELD -- Norton was shut out on the road by Medfield.
Sets went to Medfield at 25-13, 25-10, 25-13.
Norton finishes the regular season with a record of 2-16.