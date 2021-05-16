WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team won its second match in as many days Saturday, taking a 3-0 victory over Norton High by 25-1, 25-21, 21-5 scores.
First-year setter Aidan Lindmark served 20 straight points in the opening game for King Philip (3-3), which visits Nipmuc Regional Wednesday, while Norton (0-4) hosts Norwood Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.