WRENTHAM — In an up-and-down day for the King Philip Regional High boys volleyball team, the Warriors earned an MIAA Division 2 state tourney preliminary-round victory over No. 34 Burncoat High of Worcester on Thursday, winning 3-1.
The Warriors won the first two sets 25-10, 25-15 before Burncoat took the third set at 25-15, looking to rally back, but KP closed the door with a 25-20 fourth frame.
The No. 31 Warriors advance in the Division 2 bracket to face No. 2 Greater New Bedford, with first serve coming in the Round of 32 game at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
It was a hot start for the Wariors in the first set, flying out to a 4-0 lead. The difference was maintained and extended in a 10-2 run where the Warriors were the beneficiaries of Burncoat attacks flying long. Nick Gallagher and Carson Mitteness tallied points for the Warriors in the run.
The gap was never closed in the first set with KP closing out the opening set on a 5-0 run to take a quick 1-0 lead in sets.
In the second set, the Warriors trailed only once, when it was 1-0, building out a lead that grew to as much as five before it was shrunk down to one at 13-12. Another 5-0 run, coming at the perfect time, deflated Burncoat through the middle stages of the second set to put KP ahead 18-13 before Burncoat snapped the run.
An attack attempt from Burncoat’s Lucas Fassarella went long to close out the set with KP ahead by 10 points. High energy was a factor in keeping the Warriors out ahead, which head coach Emily Tkowski said was going to be a key entering the day — so long as it was consistent.
“That’s definitely been our struggle all year, the energy on the court,” Tkowski said. “I think having such a big sideline today helped.
“The third set, kind of took a little dive and we were a little quieter, but in the fourth set them getting excited about every point really boosted our momentum and the energy.”
In the third set the Warriors struggled with Burncoat adjustments, trading points until Burncoat made it 12-10. From there, the Patriots scored five straight points of their own to shoot ahead 17-10. KP answered with three straight, but the run wasn’t enough as the Pats continued to attack an exploited Warrior defense in a resounding set win.
On adjustments made in between sets, Tkowski said she emphasized to her team how things can shake out differently in each set as Burncoat figured out the needed adjustments.
One of the notable adjustments made from the Patriots was to push the ball past KP blockers, putting just enough onto the return where it could drop in open space right behind the front line.
“I told them we don’t know what to expect,” Tkowski said. “Teams have lineup changes, we have position changes all the time, and they could come out looking like a completely different team. They did. They switched who their setter was and they came out totally different. It caught our guys off guard, ... just to expect it and they definitely started poking at our weaknesses.”
In the fourth and deciding set, the Warriors countered the Patriots’ adjustments and started to anticipate the soft attack more, leading to longer volleys. The Warriors trailed early, but rallied back through the middle part of the set to take the lead at 17-16 off an error from Burncoat.
From there, King Philip never surrendered its lead as the attack of Mitteness, Rhones and Daniel Alexandre kept the Patriots guessing in a third a third set win where an attacking error gave KP the match point.
Leading the Warriors on the floor was Ben Berry with a team-high 13 points. Berry, Mitteness, Rhines, Nick Gallagher and Liam Foley each had an ace from serve. Gallagher and Mitteness had matching highs for kills with nine.
Next for King Philip will be second-ranked Greater New Bedford as the road to the state final only gets harder. King Philip’s next test will undoubtedly be the toughest one of the season.
“If we can play our consistent game, I think we’ll give any a team a run for their money,” Tkowski said. “We have the hitters, we have the defense, we just got to avoid the low pockets of momentum and keep it high.”