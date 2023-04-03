DIGHTON — The King Philip Regional boys volleyball team swept past on host Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High 3-0 Monday night.
The Warriors won 25-16, 25-13, 25-17.
Junior Ian Hoskins led the way for the Falcons with four kills, two in the third set. Sophomore Robbie Shea led D-R in assists with nine.
“I think our inexperience showed tonight,” Falcons head coach John Pacheco said. “Four of our starters have never played varsity and two have never played at all.”
D-R (0-2) return to action on Tuesday at Durfee while the Warriors (1-1) visit Taunton on Wednesday.
MILLIS — The Lancer fell to 1-1 on the season, losing 29-25, 25-18, 16-25, 23-25 on the road.
Darren Duplessy had eight kills and three blocks to lead Norton.
Teammate Calvin Borgida had 12 digs and three aces while Anthony D’Amore totaled 16 assists with eight digs. Andrew Strojny had six kills with eight digs.
Norton (1-1) next plays Xaverian on Wednesday.