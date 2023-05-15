WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys volleyball team rolled to a three-set win over Millis High on Monday, prevailing 25-13, 26-24, 25-20.
Ciaden Lynch was strong from serve with six aces. Ben Berry added 14 kills and Liam Foley had 15 digs.
King Philip (5-8) hosts Dighton-Rehoboth on Tuesday.
Nipmuc 3, Norton 0
NIPMUC — The Lancers were shut out 25-9, 25-19, 25-22.
Norton’s Andrew Strojny had nine digs and six kills. Anthony D’Amore had 14 assists and Calvin Borgida had nine digs.
Norton (2-12) hosts Bellingham on Wednesday.
Durfee 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
DIGHTON — The Falcons lost at home, 26-24, 25-14, 25-22.
Leading Dighton-Rehoboth was Ian Hoskins with five kills and Connar Dexter with six blocks.
D-R (5-10) visits King Philip on Tuesday.