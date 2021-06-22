MILFORD — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team made a strong bid through two games, but No. 2 seed Hockomock League rival Milford High pulled away to take a 3-1 victory Monday in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Central Division Sectional.
“We were always trying to come back from behind,” King Philip coach Emily Tkowski said of the Warriors’ 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17 setback.
The No. 10 seed Warriors (8-8) fell behind 9-4 in the first game, battled through a 16-all tie to win the second game, but faced an 18-8 deficit in the third game and an early deficit again in the fourth game.
King Philip trailed 21-20 deficit in the second game, but won the next five points resulting from Milford hitting errors.
The Warriors rallied behind setter Aidan Lindmark and libero Bill Hessler to hold off the Scarlet Hawks (16-3) in the second game.
KP nearly rallied to take the first game behind the net play and hitting of Tom Beck and Josh Saintilus, narrowing the Milford lead to 18-15 and 22-18.
In the third game, Milford led 11-8 and then took seven straight service points.
“Our passes weren’t there and we were playing defense so much,” Tkowski said.
