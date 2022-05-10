NORTON — It was the first sweep of the season for the Norton High boys volleyball team on Tuesday, taking a 3-0 win over Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High to improve to 2-10.
The win was the second of the season over D-R for the Lancers, who prevailed, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15.
Norton had dropped three straight, including a five-set loss to Norwood last Wednesday. The win was a confidence booster for the young, and still building, Lancers, who have shown strong improvements since the season began.
“They played awesome today,” Norton coach Jen Cabral said. “From top to bottom, everyone did their job and I’m super proud of how they played. I’m hoping it builds their confidence. Our mental toughness and confidence is a big thing for us and it usually dictates how we play. If we feel confident, we play confident, and we do well. I’m hoping we keep playing this way.”
The game opened with Norton building an 11-3 lead after going on a seven-point run. Dighton-Rehoboth (4-7) battled back throughout the set, bringing the game to as close as 15-13, but could never find the lead as miscommunication and attacking errors led to free points for Norton.
In the second set, Dighton-Rehoboth seemed to find its groove, building out an early 6-2 advantage, but struggled to maintain the lead as Norton crept back with gritty play.
Finding a groove after the spring break was something D-R head coach KJ Martinous said was a focus for his team, which has led to some poor passing that has led to inconsistencies on the floor.
“Right now, I think it’s just a mental focus,” Martinous said. “Our passing is pretty inconsistent. When we pass well, we play well. Right now, we’re inconsistent and we need to step up our passing game and serve the ball a little tougher as well.”
Norton took the lead in the second set at 12-11, getting a block at the net for a point by Ryan Strojny. The Lancers held the lead the rest of the way with strong serving from Brandon Barrick closing the set out.
In the third set, Norton shot ahead 4-0, but saw Dighton-Rehoboth showed some fight as it battled back to take its biggest lead of the night at 7-5. An eight-point service run from Quinn Bresler regained the lead and gave the Lancers insurance, eventually losing serve to make it 13-8.
Serving again came up big for Norton, with the hot hand of Calvin Borgida closing out the match with a seven-point run at serve to close out the win. Borgida finished the day with 21 digs and two aces.
The strong serving is one thing Norton has been working at in practice often, with it being one of the few things they have control over in the game.
“Serving is one of the only things in volleyball that you have complete control over,” Cabral said. “Each player goes back to the line and they have control of whether the ball goes in or out of the box on the other side. It’s something we work on a lot because we don’t want to lose points on serve. I’m very happy with how our guys served, they stayed focused.”
Strojny matched the team high in kills with Cole Kicelemos at seven. Stojny also had 12 digs and five blocks, while Kicelemos had 11 digs.
D-R’s struggles through the night were highlighted by Norton’s will to not give up on the ball, diving across the floor and chasing down errant receives to battle for every point.
“They really work hard at making sure they keep the ball in play,” Martinous said, “and that unfortunately, didn’t really help us because we made a lot of mistakes today. By them keeping the ball in play and waiting for us to make mistakes, they did a really nice job with that.”
Cabral echoed similar words in terms of keeping things aggressive, citing her pleasure with seeing how hard the Lancers worked to earn each point.
“On our side, we kept it very aggressive,” Cabral said. “We took a lot of good attacks and we earned a lot of our points, which feels good. I’m very pleased with how everyone played today and everyone was super scrappy. Our communication was good, which led to us getting a lot of touches on every single ball. They didn’t give up one ball today and it was great, I’m super happy with how our defense played.”
Norton next hosts Xaverian on Monday. Dighton-Rehoboth returns to the court on Wednesday at Norwood.