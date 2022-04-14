NORTON — A new team this season on the boys’ volleyball court, Norton High is seeing some improvements despite its early-season struggles so far.
“There definitely is a lot of room to grow,” Norton High head coach Jen Cabral said after the Lancers were shut out at home on Thursday afternoon, falling to Bellingham High 3-0. “I know they’re trying their best. I think one thing we need to improve is our confidence, that is a big piece of the game and I think that’s something we saw (Thursday).”
The sets went 25-19, 25-20 and 25-13 in favor of the Blackhawks in their Tri-Valley League Small division match.
Through the first set, the Blackhawks and Lancers traded blows with neither gaining much momentum early. Norton had an early 2-0 lead for the largest lead of the game until Bellingham went ahead 9-7.
Bellingham ran off a 9-1 stretch to go ahead 15-8, controlling the set the rest of the way despite a 6-2 stretch late in the set in favor of Norton. In the second set, the Lancers again went up 2-0, but both teams struggled to get the upper hand.
Norton’s biggest lead in the second set came at 8-5 off of a miss-hit by a Bellingham attacker. The Blackhawks soon regained serve and ran off a 5-1 stretch to bring it to 11-9 in their favor.
The Lancers never held the lead again in the second set, getting as close as 17-16 as it fell in an 0-2 hole entering set three.
“We played pretty good the first two sets and kept it close, then our confidence dropped in the last set and it showed on the scoreboard,” Cabral said. “It’s just encouraging them to play hard for every single point. We want to earn our points.”
Unlike the fist two sets, Norton never led as Bellingham put Norton away through the middle and latter stages. A three-point run by Norton to make it 4-3 showed life, but a counter four-point run by Bellingham snuffed out a potential comeback.
Norton was led in kills by Ryan Strojny with three. He also added three digs and two blocks. Cole Kicelemos and Calvin Borgida each had two kills.
From serve, Borgida had two aces and Kicelemos had one ace. Kicelemos had a team-high eight digs and Borgida had four.
Next up for Norton (0-4) is King Philip on Tuesday, April 26.