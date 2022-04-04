NORTON — The Norton High boys volleyball team opened its season on a disappointing note, dropping a 3-1 decision on its home court to Norwood High.
The Lancers won the third set, avoiding a sweep with a 27-25 win in the third set. The Lancers dropped the first two sets 25-18, 25-22 and then the fourth set 26-24.
Cole Kicelemos had 12 kills with five digs and three aces from the service line. Brandon Barrick and QuinnBressler each had five service aces.
Medfield 3, King Philip 0
MEDFIELD — King Philip was blanked by Medfield, dropping three straight sets 14-25, 18-25 and 15-25.
“Some confusion with rotation got the better of us and unfortunately caused a lot of chaos which didn’t allow us to get into system very much,” KP head coach Emily Tkowski said. “We started each game strong and competitive holding the score pretty much even until about 9-9, but unfortunately couldn’t hold on to that and couldn’t finish.”
KP had seven blocks in the three sets, with Dany Alexandre tallying three of them. Jacob Moores had four kills.