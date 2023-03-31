NORWOOD — The Norton High boys volleyball team earned a win in its season opener on Friday, winning 3-1 over host Norwood High.
The Lancers prevailed, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21, rallying for three straight wins after dropping the first set.
Racking up 21 digs and 23 assists in the win was Anthoy D’Amore. Andrew Strojny and Darren Duplessey had nine kills each.
Calvin Borgida had 16 digs and Ayden Comey had three aces for the Lancers.
Norton (1-0) returns on Monday, hitting the road to play Millis.
DIGHTON — The Falcons dropped their season opener, falling in four sets.
D-R won the opening set 25-22, but dropped the next three, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18.
The Falcons had four of their seven starters play in their first varsity action, including two players who had never played high school volleyball.
Leading D-R on the floor was Ian Hoskins with eight kills and six blocks. Connor Dexter had six kills and four blocks. Leading in assists was Robbie Shea with 10.
D-R next plays on Monday, hosting King Philip.