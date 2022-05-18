NORTON — The Norton High boys volleyball team managed to win just ook one set in a 3-1 loss to Nipmuc Regional High on Wednesday.
Nipmuc took the first two sets, 25-11, 25-20 before Norton took the third 25-23, but the Lancers couldn’t hang on in a 25-13 fourth set loss.
Ryan Strojny led the team in kills with four and in digs with 13. Her also had three aces. Cole Kicelemos had 12 digs with three kills and two blocks.
Calvin Borgia had 11 digs and two aces.
Norton (2-13) plays on Monday at Bellingham.