DIGHTON — The Norton High boys volleyball team claimed its first win of the season on Friday, taking down Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High, 3-1.
The Lancers took the first set 25-18, dropped the second set 25-22, then ran off back-to-back set wins in the third (25-22) and fourth (25-20).
“I’m at a loss for words because we’ve been working so hard,” Norton coach Jen Cabral said. “Our team chemistry was on today and everyone did their job. We were all working together and we were communicating well. We were playing good volleyball.”
Cabral hopes the win will regain the confidence in the Lancers and will bring more success for the team as the season progresses.
“I’m hoping after this win our confidence is up and we’ll take it and keep running with it,” Cabral said. “We’re capable of a lot of things and I’m hoping we continue to play the way we did (Friday).”
Cole Kickelemos had 10 kills and 11 blocks with three aces and three blocks. Ryan Strojny had six kills to go with 18 digs while Calvin Borgida had a team-high 21 digs.
Dighton-Rehoboth will play on Monday, hosting Medfield.
Nipmuc 3, King Philip 1
WRENTHAM — King Philip dropped the first set 25-14 and second set 25-12, but took the third set 25-22. In the fourth, set KP was unable to hang on in a 25-8 set loss.
Reid Rhines, playing across the floor in multiple positions, had two successful blocks and six blocks at the net. KP (2-6) returns on Monday at Norton.