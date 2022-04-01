NORTON — The Norton High boys volleyball team will be looking to bounce back this spring under the leadership of head coach Jen Cabral, with the Lancers optimistic that the hard work they put in over the first two weeks of preseason will translate to a strong Tri-Valley League season,
“We are very hopeful about this year,” Cabral said. “We have a lot of new players that are filling important roles and they’re definitely going to have to put in a lot of hard work, which they have been.”
Standouts through preseason include captain Cole Kicelemos, a strong leader on the floor, says Cabral. Calvin Borgida also returns to the program. The attitude to grow and develop has been shown by Cabral’s team in practice so far, she says.
“They show up every day to practice wanting to learn and get better,” Cabral said. “I think just putting in the work and staying focused (will be key). We’ll be just fine.”
“In comparison to last year, we have a lot of new faces who are taking on important roles,” Cabral said. “I think other teams are going to be surprised with what we bring to the table this year.”
King Philip
The Warriors bring some experience back, with those players all stepping up into leadership roles on the court this spring under head coach Emily Tkowski.
Tkowski said the excitement to get going for Monday’s season opener is there, with feelings of a strong season ahead.
“I’m excited to get started,” Tkowski said. “We have five returning players from last year so I’m really anxious and excited to see how they kind of step up into these leadership roles. They’ve really taken charge on the court. I think we’re set up to have a really good season.”
Carson Mitteness returns to in a strong leadership role, and is moving from a middle hitter position to the outside. Danny Alexander also has stepped into the captain’s role well, according to Tkowski. Along with the two captains, there’s an abundance of first-timers on the team, which Tkowski said has been a learning curve through the first two weeks.
“It’s been a little rough to start,” Tkowski said. “We have a lot of new players that have never played volleyball before. That whole first week was them getting their feet wet and kind of understanding the fundamentals and how to move. I think it’s going to take a little more experience for them to feel a little more confident.”
KP went 8-8 last season. As is the case with many other teams in the league, the Warriors have expectations of battling for the top spot in the Hockomock League.
“I think the chemistry is a big thing,” Tkowski said. “We have a lot of new players, not just the sport, but together as a team. Once they connect with each other, and focus on us and play our game, we can put up a good fight and have a good chance to go far.”
Dighton-Rehoboth
After a low turnout last year, the Falcons enter this season with strengthened numbers, a youthful roster and aspirations of battling for a top spot in their first season in the Tr-Valley League.
“We’re a pretty young team,” D-R head coach KJ Martinous said. “The COVID year hurt us, but now we’re up to 20 guys and a JV team. We’re hoping to be more competitive this year in the Tri-Valley League. I think it’s a better fit for us. There’s a lot of teams in the league that are much more similar to us and I think we’ll match up much better in this league.”
The Falcons will look to outside hitter Ethan Martinous as one of the key players on their floor. Eric Enos will be the opposite outside hitter from Ethan Martinous. D-R will also expect some production from the middle of the court as well. KJ Martinous noted that athletic freshman Yasiel Rodriguez will see some time in the rotation for the Falcons as well.
“Those two will play all the way around and play almost every rotation for us,” Martinous said. “They’ve been playing together for a while and there’s definitely some expectations on those two. We’ve also got Brady Coursy in the middle and he should be one of our top offensive weapons. Yasiel, he’s very athletic and we’re expecting him to do a nice job.”
D-R dropped its season opener Thursday night, losing 3-0 at Medfield, falling 25-17, 25-18, 25-20.