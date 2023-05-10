WESTWOOD — The Xaverian High boys volleyball team beat Norton High 25-15, 25-17, 25-14 on Wednesday.
Leading the Lancers on the floor was Calvin Borgida with nine digs. Darren Duplessy had five kills and two blocks. Anthony D’Amore had seven assists and Ayden Comey had seven digs.
Norton (2-11) visits Nipmuc on Monday.
Norwood 3, King Philip 1
NORWOOD — The Warriors dropped the first set 25-22 before taking the second 25-15, but Norwood won the third 25-21 and the fourth 25-17. King Philip (4-7) plays at Taunton Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Millis 0
MILLIS — The Falcons rolled in three sets, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21.
Leading D-R was Ian Hoskins with 13 kills. Connar Dexter had 11 blocks and Robbie Shea had 17 assists. With a team-high 26 digs was Sam Courcy.
D-R (5-9) plays Monday against Durfee.