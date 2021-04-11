FAIRHAVEN — The Seekonk High girls’ cross country team had five runners finish within a span of 1:36 in taking a 28-31 decision over Fairhaven in a South Coast Conference meet Saturday.
In extending Seekonk’s unbeaten streak to three meets, Julia Rickard captured second place at 21:18, though the Warriors were able to emerge victorious as McKenzie Carlsten (22:28) finished fifth, one of five straight Seekonk runners across the finish line.
The Seekonk High boys’ team (2-1) suffered its first SCC setback in three seasons, falling 23-36 to the Blue Devils. Warrior senior Andrew Cabral won the 3.1-mile race at 15:31 by a 24-second margin. The Warriors next return to action Saturday at Case.
MSTCA Indoor-Outdoor Challenge
Seniors Isabella Pietrasiewicz and Paul Wisnaskas starred for the Norton High Lancers as the team fared well at the MSTCA Indoor-Outdoor Challenge Saturday at West Bridgewater High.
Pietrasiewicz captured fourth place in the mile run (5:16.63), while sophomore Shea Podelski captured ninth place (personal-best 5:25.73) in the 29-member field.
Wisnaskas won the 55 hurdles (7.87), just .02 seconds shy of his own school record set last year. Also, Ryan Carroll put the shot 43-51/2, a personal best and the best in the Tri-Valley League this season.
Fairhaven boys 23, Seekonk 36: 1-Andrew Cabral 15:31, 4-Zach Laverdiere 16:50, 9-Noah Amaral, 10-Sean Simmons.
Seekonk girls 28, Fairhaven 31: 2-Julia Rickard 21:18, 5-McKenzie Carlsten 22:28, 6-Lindsey Gendreau 22:50, 7-Alice Santana 23:36, 8-Abby Rickard 23:56, 9-Ella Gerardi 24:04, 11-Kylie Halpin 24:15.,
