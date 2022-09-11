ATTLEBORO — The MSTCA cross country relays took place at Highland Park on Saturday, with several area teams competing in the invitational throughout the day.
Mansfield finished third in the coed division, with all three runners working together to earn the medalling position.
The Hornets were led by John Sylvian, Anna Moore and Talon Johnson’s 26:43.7 time to place them third in the coed relay race. Sylvian opened the relay finishing in the top four, and Moore followed up with a strong second leg to put the Hornets in third. Johnson’s final split of 8:28 kept the Hornets comfortably in a medalling spot.
The King Philip girls “A” team took a 10th-place finish, with Rachel Bailer, Leah Burke and Kate Buban timing out at 32:05.59 in the junior-senior girls race.
The North Attleboro trio of Lauren Hunt, William Atwood and Katie Galgoczy took sixth in the first coed relay race, finishing with a time of 30:10.2 for the Rocketeers’ only medal.
Tri-County’s Lorcan Bergeron led all TC runners, running a time of 9:40 over 1.6 miles for a six-minute-mile pace. Averie Denelle led the girls with a time of 11:53 over 1.6 miles for a 7:26-mile pace. Tri-County’s one-boy-and-two-girl relay team clocked a time of 35:00.6.
Seekonk scored in two races. A relay group of Caiden Sears, Kiley Halpin and Noah Amaral clocked a time of 27.33 for eighth in the race, while a relay group of Owen Blanchard, James Clark and Saul Simmons also raced well, clocking a time of 28:06.9 to place sixth.