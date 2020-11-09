ATTLEBORO -- Nathan Seybert and Kelly Neuendorf won their respective races by decisive margins to lead the Attleboro High boys' and girls' cross country teams over North Attleboro High Monday at Highland Park in a meeting of Hockomock League members.
Seybert clocked a 17:30, taking first place by a 37-second margin as the Bombardier boys (3-1) scored a 25-32 victory over the Rocketeers (3-3).
Neuendorf covered the 3.1-mile course in 20:40, prevailing by a 38-second margin as the Attleboro girls (2-2) produced a 26-30 victory over the Rocketeers (4-2).
Shane Cataloni took second for AHS, but it was a 6-7 finish by Neil Bowie and Josh Toews, who finished within 10 seconds of each other, that gave the Bombardiers the win. Chris Galligan took third place for the Big Red.
Diana Blouin (21:18) and Kim Esteban (21:49) finished 2-3 for the Bpombardiers. Melissa Sapini was North's first runner across the line at 22:36.
The Bombardiers and Rocketeers both compete in the Hockomock League Championship Meet Saturday at Highland Park, going off at 9 a.m.
Attleboro boys 25, North Attleboro 32: 1-Nathan Seybert (A), 2-Shane Cataloni (A), 3-Chris Galligan (NA), 4-Jack MacLaughlin (NA), 5-Mark Carlson (NA), 6-Neil Bowie (A), 7-Josh Toews (A), 8-Griffin Gouck (NA), 9-Ethan Sylvia (A), 10-Zach Stromfors (A), 17:30, course 3.1 mi.
Attleboro girls 26, North Attleboro 30: 1-Kelly Neuendorf (A), 2-Diana Blouin (A), 3-Kim Esteban (A), 4-Melissa Sapini (NA), 5-Emily Manning (NA), 6-Harper Sweeney (NA), 7-Lauren Hart (NA), 8-Marta Botelho (NA), 9-Taylor DiChristofaro (A), 10-Shruti Srinivasan (NA), 20:40, course 3.1 mi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.