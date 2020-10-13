MILFORD -- Nathan Seybert and Josh Toews led a pack of seven consecutive Attleboro High runners across the finish line as the Bombardier boys' cross country team opened its Hockomock League season with a 20-42 victory at Milford High on Tuesday.
Seybert covered the 3.1-mile course at 16:51 in finishing second. Toews (17:29) and Lee Stevens finished 3-4, respectively, for AHS 20 seconds apart.
The Attleboro girls' team suffered a 27-29 loss, having four runners in the top 10. Kelly Neuendorft (20:20) and Kim Esteban (20:58) finished 2-3, respectively, for the Bombardiers, while Diana Blouin was fifth, 18 seconds behind.
Attleboro boys 20, Milford 42: 2-Nathan Seybert 16:51, 3-Josh Toews 17:29, 4-Lee Stevens 17:49, 5-Neil Bowie, 6-Ethan Sylvia, 7-Shane Cataloni, 8-Alec Laurila.
Milford girls 27, Attleboro 29: 2-Kelly Neuendorf 20:20, 3-Kim Esteban 20:58, 5-Diana Blouin 21:16, 8-Taylor DeCristofaro, 11-Morgan Coleman.
