WRENTHAM — The Wretham Development Complex Center hosted the MIAA Division 1A, 1B and 1C cross country state qualifying meets on Friday, running through the morning and early afternoon to establish the final field in the Division 1 state cross country meet next week.
Bishop Feehan High’s season will continue one more week as both the boys and girls teams clinched a top-seven spot in the field to earn the automatic bid for next week.
The Feehan boys scored 197 points, securing a sixth-place spot in a field of 24 teams. On the girls side, the Shamrocks scored 220 points for a seventh-place finish in the Division 1C races.
Lofty goals were hit for the Shamrocks, who tackled the Wrentham complex with knowledge of the course both over the years and this season.
Assistant coaches Steve Smith and Brendan Sullivan said the success from Friday gives them another week to see what they can do.
“We were expecting a lot from this team and we had high hopes for today,” Smith said. “The fact our season continues means we have another chance to see what our team can do.”
Sullivan thinks there is another level that the Shamrocks can hit for the state meet with important experience gained from Friday.
“The way we focused this season, we always want to be finish upward,” Sullivan said. “There were a lot of kids today who had never run a Divisional meet, so they got that experience and now they know more of what to expect. That’ll lead to better performances.”
Casey Gorhan led Feehan’s boys, clocking a 16:57.1 for 17th overall. Close behind him was Noah Gomes D’Sa at 17:08.5 in 22nd. Following Gomes D’Sa was Andrew Smith in 37th with a time of 17:30.6. Shawn Fahy (45th, 17:38.4), Declan Shannon (76th, 18:17.6) and Peter Potenza (89th, 18:34.7) finished in the top-100.
Leading the way for Feehan’s girls team was Lauren Augustyn, earning seventh-place with a time of 19:12.4.
The next Shamrock girl across was Valerie Capalbo in 21:14.1 in 49th and Roman Emily at 21:28.5 in 56th. Christia Assi (59th, 21:39.7), Allie Oram (60th, 21:42.8) and Eva Tynan (62nd, 21:45.7) earned top-75 spots.
Sullivan said the culture of the program that has been set in place by head coach Bob L’Homme is key to the success of the program late in the season.
“He’s spent his entire career building this program into what it is. He establishes the culture, the precedent and he establishes the standard,” Sullivan said. “No matter what we holds the kid accountable to be another part of the longstanding tradition of success. That spirit helped our kids run, be confident and be the best they can be.”
Sylven advances, area teams close season
In the 1B meet, King Philip’s girls team took 19th with 509 points while the KP boys placed 17th with a score of 482, Kate Buban was the fastest Warrior for KP, placing 62nd at a time of 20:54.1, and the fastest for the KP boys was Nate Sylven at a time of 16:07.6.
Sylven’s time put him eighth in the field, earning him a spot in the Division 1 meet next week. He’ll be all alone as the lone qualifier for King Philip.
Also for KP’s girls were Keira Evans (96th, 21:59.8) and Rachel Bailer (102nd, 22:08.3).
On the boys end for KP was Max Miller (94th, 17:42.0) and Peter Cataldo (110th, 18:06.6).
The Mansfield girls scored 641 points for 26th, with the Hornet boys scoring 600 points for 24th in the Division 1B races.
Anna Moore led the Mansfield girls with a time of 20:49.6, placing 59th. After Moore was Alex Petrova in 114th with a time of 22:32.5 and Sierra Wojick in 142nd at 23:45.6.
On the boys side for Mansfield was Talon Johnson, clocking a time of 17:06.1 for 58th quickest. After Johnson for Mansfield was John Sylvain in 115th, timing out at 18:12.7. Sam Taylor (124th, 18:25.3) then followed.
The Attleboro girls did not field a scoring team as Kyle Browning led the AHS girls. Her time of 23:42.9 placed 128th in the field. She was followed by Alexis Cincotta (131st, 21:14.7), Megan Field (134th, 25:23.2) and Arianna Amaral (137th, 30:39.5).
The Attelboro boys scored 679 in the Division 1A race for 23rd overall. John Pazmino led the Bombardiers with a time of 17:57.4 for 125th quickest and was followed close by Luke Smith (130th, 18:02.1) and Jacob Blazek (133rd, 18:03.5).
The North Attleboro girls were led by Katie Galgoczy in 38th, finishing at 20:35.5. Lauren Hunt followed with a time of 21:28.6 in 58th and Julia Simpson finished 98th at a time of 23:26.3.
Leading the North boys was Brady King at a time of 17:36.9 for 43rd, followed by Brendan Simpson (83rd, 18:28.0) and Jeremy Becker (85th, 18:30.3).
North’s girls team scored 389 points and placed 18th in the Division 1C field while the North Attleboro boys scored 449 points, placing 16th.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.