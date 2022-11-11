WRENTHAM — The Wretham Development Complex Center hosted the MIAA Division 1A, 1B and 1C cross country state qualifying meets on Friday, running through the morning and early afternoon to establish the final field in the Division 1 state cross country meet next week.

Bishop Feehan High’s season will continue one more week as both the boys and girls teams clinched a top-seven spot in the field to earn the automatic bid for next week.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.