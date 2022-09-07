ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High and Attleboro High cross country teams faced one another at Highland Park on Wednesday, with the Feehan boys coming away with a 41-16 meet win and the Feehan girls coming out on top, 50-15.

The Feehan boys crowded the top five, with Noah Gomes D’sa (18:50) taking first. Behind him was Casey Gorham (19:06), Andrew Smith (19:22) and Declan Shannon (19:27) to make the top-4 all green and gold.