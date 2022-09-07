ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High and Attleboro High cross country teams faced one another at Highland Park on Wednesday, with the Feehan boys coming away with a 41-16 meet win and the Feehan girls coming out on top, 50-15.
The Feehan boys crowded the top five, with Noah Gomes D’sa (18:50) taking first. Behind him was Casey Gorham (19:06), Andrew Smith (19:22) and Declan Shannon (19:27) to make the top-4 all green and gold.
The first Bombardier across was Jeffrey Hudon, who crossed in fifth with a time of 19:33. Xavier Pazimo placed sixth at 19:56, with Austin Bowie and Jake Blazek following behind at 20:11 and 20:21, respectively.
Feehan’s Adam Johnson was sixth, clocking in a second off Hudon’s pace at 19:34.
In the girls race, Bishop Feehan took every spot in the top-12. Eva Tynan set the pace at a 22:56 finish for first, with Val Calpalbo one second off her stride in second and Lauren Augustyn one second off Capalbo in third.
Taking fourth was Bridget Sutula at 24:02 and clocking the same time for fifth, sixth and seventh was Christia Assi, Emily Raman and Allie Oran, respectively.
Camdyn Asselin and Rileigh Asselin finished eighth and ninth, finishing at 24:18 and 24:56.
The top finisher for Attleboro was Kylee Browning at 26:21.