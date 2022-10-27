BOSTON — The Bishop Feehan High boys and girls cross country teams took both of the Catholic Central League cross country meet titles Thursday at Franklin Park, winning both the individual races and the team scores over league opponents.
Both the Feehan boys and girls scored 29 points to defeat the competition comfortably.
Leading the field in the boys race was Casey Gorhan, clocking a winning time of 17:30. Noah Gomes D’Sa took second (17:32), Declan Shannon took sixth (18:22), and Andrew Smith placed seventh (18:22). Rounding out the scoring runners was Shawn Fahy in 13th with a time of 18:51.
In the girls race, Lauren Augustyn took first overall at a time of 20:33, and was followed by Val Capalbo in second at 20:55. Camdyn Asselin took seventh (21:59), Allie Oram placed eighth (22:16) and Christia Assi placed 14th at a time of 22:58 to round out scoring runners for the Shamrocks.
Capalbo’s return from injury has been good, said Bishop Feehan head coach Bob L’Homme, saying she’s made strong progress. L’Homme also called Gorhan a competitor who thrives in the late season environment as competition starts to get better.
“Lauren, she’s been battling some injuries and today she came back looking good,” L’Homme said. “She came back strong and looked really good today. Casey, I think he’s a good competitor and likes that end of the season time when the competition starts getting good.”
The strong league finish for Bishop Feehan earned all-star honors for Gorhan, Gomes D’Sa, Shannon, Smith, Fahy, Augustyn, Capalbo, Asselin, Oram and Assi for all finishing inside the top-14.
L’Homme said the peak has not been hit yet, but training and the buildup to their best efforts and times is coming, even with a strong showing at the CCL meet.
“We’re feeling pretty good about our progress,” L’Homme said. “The training is going very well and we’re still not ready for the peak, but we’re getting there. Knowing the league, we felt pretty confident going into the league (meet).”
Next up for Bishop Feehan is the MSTCA State Coaches Invitational on Nov. 5, which will finalize the team’s prep ahead of the MIAA division championships.