Bishop Feehan High cross country coach Bob L’Homme, second from left, stands alongside the Shamrocks’ girlss cross country team which placed third overall in the open division of the Nike Northeast Regional Championships at Wappingers Falls, N.Y., on Saturday.

 Submitted photo

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. — The Bishop Feehan High girls cross country team ended its season with several season bests to place third overall in the girls open division of the Nike Northeast Regional Championships while the Feehan boys placed sixth at the meet on Saturday.

Lauren Augustyn finished fifth in the girls meet with a time of 20:14 on the 5K course at Bowdoin Park for the 10th-fastest time ever for the Shamrocks.