WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. — The Bishop Feehan High girls cross country team ended its season with several season bests to place third overall in the girls open division of the Nike Northeast Regional Championships while the Feehan boys placed sixth at the meet on Saturday.
Lauren Augustyn finished fifth in the girls meet with a time of 20:14 on the 5K course at Bowdoin Park for the 10th-fastest time ever for the Shamrocks.
Following up Augustyn with solid performances of their own for Bishop Feehan were Allison Oram (22:22, 25th), Senior Valeria Capalbo ( 22:50. 30th), Christia Assi (22:55, 34th), Eva Tynan (23:23, 40th), Elaina Flood (25:27, 68th) and Erin Parkinson (26:07, 74th).
“The girls gave a good team effort and all ran for each other.” Shamrocks cross country coach Bob L’Homme said.
For the Shamrock boys, senior Casey Gorhan led the way, placing 32nd overall at 18:16 on the 5K course.
“I’m really happy with him (Casey), his performance and his effort,” L’Homme said. “His competitiveness is amazing. He did a really good job for us.”
Other finishers for the Feehan boys were: senior Andrew Smith (18:17, 34th), Noah Gomes D’sa (18:37, 50th), Senior Shawn Fahy (18:47, 59th), Declan Shannon (18:52, 63rd), Adam Johnson (19:55, 121st) and Alexander Calo (20:05 129th).
“It was a very difficult course and challenging,” L’Homme said, “but the kids responded very well and got very good results.