ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High’s boys and girls cross country teams came away with strong showings in their season-opening meet at the Highland Park Invitational on Saturday.
The Shamrock girls won with 61 points while the boys took fourth place with 111 points.
Paving the way for the Shamrock girls was Lauren Augustyn with a time of 19:52 for second place overall, but first among scoring teams. Allison Oram took third with a time of 20:29.3.
Feehan’s Evangeline Tynan followed in 22:06 for 14th overall. Erin Parkinson, Elaina Flood and Amy Lawton went on to finish 23rd, 27th and 40th for the Shamrocks, respectively.
The Feehan boys had a top-10 finish from Noah Gomes D’Sa, clocking in at 17:33.1. The next Shamrock across was Declan Shannon at 18:15.1 in 20th place. Ned Deion and Alex Calo placed 27th and 28th, respectively, clocking in at 19:02.5 and 19:09.3.
Attleboro’s boys team was led by Tanner Silva in 19:19.8. Camden Martin ran a 31st-place time of 19:30.2 and Edgar Esquivel was 42nd at 20:24.4. The AHS girls did not run in the varsity race, but did run in the Open 3K with Kylee Browning finishing at 15:13.8 in 29th. Alexa Frackeltton, Alexis Cincotta and Taylor Decristoforo placed 30th, 31st and 34th, respectively.
The Attleboro boys placed seventh with 151 points scored while the AHS girls took third with 86 points in the 3K open.
Foxboro did not race in the varsity 5K, instead running in the 3K open. The Warrior boys scored 76 points, placing third as a team, while the girls scored 119 points for fifth-place.
Foxboro’s Timmy Chase placed second in the 3K at 11:02.3. Eamonn Kelly took ninth in 11:31.1 for Foxboro and Johnny Ahearn placed 18th at 12:12.3. Foxboro’s girls team had Adriana Alberts place 16th in the 3K at 14:36.3. Molly Devine was 38th at 15:29.7.