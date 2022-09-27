ARLINGTON — The Bishop Feehan High boys and girls cross country teams remained unbeaten on Tuesday afternoon, winning a tri-meet at Menotomy Rocks Park.
The Feehan boys defeated Arlington Catholic (15-50) and Archbishop Williams (20-39). The Feehan girls beat both schools by a 15-50, 19-44 score, respectively.
Leading the Shamrocks boys was Noah Gomes D’Sa in 14:41 that beat all but one runner from Archbishop Williams. Andrew Smith and Casey Gorhan (15:47) and Declan Shannon (15:48) were top-five runners behind him.
In the girls meet, Bishop Feehan’s Lauren Augustyn won in a time of 16:47.
Tri-County drops both races
BRIDGEWATER — Tri-County fell to West Bridgewater 42-19 in both the boys and girls races of their meet.
Lorcan Bergeron led all T-C boys with a time of 19:34. Following Bergeron was Luke Smith (22:18) and Devin Leber (22:58) and Luke Smith.
In the girls race, Tri-County was led by Audrey Weishaar in a time of 24:35 for third. In sixth, was Caitlyn McLaughlin with a season-best of 26:53.