ATTLEBORO -- The Bishop Feehan High and Attleboro High cross country teams hit Highland Park on Saturday morning at the Highland Park Invitational, competing against area schools and out-of-state schools.
The Shamrocks' Lauryn Augustyn clocked a 19:59.6, placing fifth in the girls field. The junior is coming off a series of injuries that plagued her sophomore campaign, and resumed her role as one of Feehan's top runners, finishing as the top Massachusetts runner in the girls field.
Bishop Feehan head coach Bob L'Homme expects Augustyn to be a big part of the team at No. 1 for the girls, who were mostly mid-pack outside of Augustyn.
"She's a competitor. She was kind of down for a while then she had some comebacks, then some setbacks, but the last two months have been really positive," L'Homme said of Augustyn. "I'm really happy she got a decent race in at a fairly challenging course. I think we're setting the bar and that's not a bad time to start with. You break 20 minutes on that course you're doing pretty good."
The next Feehan girl across was Evangeline Tynan at 21:54.7 in 13th, followed by teammate Valerie Capalbo in 14th just six seconds later.
East Greenwich's (R.I.) Reese Fahys won the girls race for the second straight year in 18:50.6 over the 5K course. The Cumberland High (RI) girls were the winner as a team, scoring 23 points. Bishop Feehan placed third with 57 points, with Camdyn Asselin (16th, 22:11.5), Christia Assi (18th, 22:26.7), Emily Roman (21st, 22:34.5) and Bridget Sutulta (22nd, 22:44.3) rounding out the Shamrock scorers.
Kylee Browning led the Attleboro's girls with a time of 24:45.0 for 33rd. Alexis Cincotta placed 35th (28:23.5) and Megan Field took 36th (29:06.7) for the Bombardiers, who did not score as a team.
On the boys side, Bishop Feehan placed third in the team standings with 74 points, well behind first-place East Greenwich (R.I.) at 41. The Shamrocks were led by Noah Gomes in fifth at 17:38.6.
L'Homme praised Gomes D'Sa's strategy in the race as he put himself in a good position in the final quarter to reach a top-five spot.
"Noah had a great race," L'Homme said. "He had a smart race too, didn't go out too fast, held down to eighth place through three quarters and then was able to get it up to fifth. It was a nice, competitive race for two through five. He had a good race."
The Shamrock' Andrew Smith placed 13th with a time of 18:25.9, and Declan Shannon placed 15th in 18:35.5. Finishing back-to-back was Brendan McCann (19.08.2) and Shawn Fahy (19:09.3), placing 20th and 21st, respectively.
Attleboro's boys scored 127 points, finishing sixth. Leading the Bombardiers was John Pazmino in 19th at 19:07.4, a hair quicker than Feehan's McCann-Fahy tandem. Trailing the trio in 22nd was Jefferey Hudon, crossing the line for the Bombardiers at 19:12.5 for 22nd.
L'Homme noted that meets like the Highland Park Invitational are good for taking inventory for where a team is at, especially when the opponents are strong. Rhode Island was represented on Saturday well, winning both the boys and girls varsity races, making for a good primer going forward.
"Cross country is tough," L'Homme said. "The key thing is if you can get through two months of intense training and not be hurting at the end of the season and put seven healthy people on the line, that's key. If you can do that and have a pretty good plan and stick to it, you can be pretty successful."
