ATTLEBORO — If there was a home-course advantage for the Attleboro High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams, the Bombardiers certainly exploited that factor Saturday, with the boys finishing third and the girls fifth at the Hockomock League Championship held at Highland Park.
Attleboro’s Nathan Seybert and Lee Casstevens both finished among the top 10 in the boys’ race as coach Martin Tighe’s squad placed third with 65 points for the best finish among the area’s five member schools.
Kelly Neuendorf and Kim Esteban also were among the first 10 runners to finish in the girls’ race with the Bombardiers fifth with 129 points, six points behind the area’s top team, Mansfield High.
“Home course plays a huge part,” Tighe said of the two-year old 3.1-mile course. “Physically, knowing the hills, the twists and the turns and where to push makes a different.”
Seybert, a senior, covered the layout in perfect running conditions at 17:11.7, a minute off of the winning pace (16:01.5) by Kyle Sarney of Oliver Ames. Casstevens ran his best race of the season at 17:59. The Bombardiers were able to move up in the team standings as Neil Bowie (18:01) and Shane Cataloni finished within six seconds of each other for the No. 11 and 15 spots.
In the girls’ race, Neuendorf, also a senior, was the area’s No. 2 finisher behind Mansfield High’s Abigail Greenberg (No. 4 at 20:39) with the Bombardier finishing in 20:54. AHS moved into contention for a top-tier finish as Esteban (10th at 21:41) and Diana Blouin finished within five seconds of each other.
It was a remarkable turnabout for both the AHS boys’ and girls teams. The Bombardier boys were ninth last year and improved by six spots, while the Bombardier girls were 10th last year and improved by five spots.
After the quartet of top-10 finishers from the area in the girls’ race, Attleboro’s Blouin came in 11th (21:46.5) and King Philip High’s Meg Sherwood was 15th finisher (at 22:02). North Attleboro High freshman Harper Sweeney was among the elite both in her class and in the meet, taking the No. 23 position (22:19), followed by Mansfield’s Emma Lamson (No. 24) and KP’s Maya Evans (No. 25), who finished within eight seconds of each other.
“They put it all out there,” Mansfield girls’ coach Carolina DiBiase said of her Hornets after Greenberg and Tessa Lancaster (No. 6 at 20:55), both seniors, finished within 16 seconds of each other, posting personal best times on the course. “That’s a tough course too.”
Oliver Ames captured the girls’ team title with 54 points, having five runners among the top 21. Franklin had four runners among the top 20 and took second place with 89 points, while DiBiase’s Hornets — with five runners among the top 50 — captured fourth spot with 123 points, six ahead of Attleboro.
“When it’s your home course and training on it most all of the time, you feel comfortable,” Tighe said, “but that can also be a disadvantage too. You can become complacent. You have to stay focused. Though Nathan (Seybert) and Kelly (Neuendorf) were off of their personal best times at that distance, we had a tremendous showing. Everybody is very happy with the way the season ended.”
Mansfield was able to move up in the team results as Alana Crowley, Liz Heavey, Cassidy Rice and Anna Moore finished within 20 seconds of each other. Evans and Katarina Precobb finished within two seconds of each other for King Philip. Lauren Hunt (22:43) and Melissa Sapini finished within 10 seconds of each other as North Attleboro’s second and third finishers. Mabel Linck and Aine Fitzpatrick finished within eight seconds of each other as Foxboro’s first two runners across the line.
Oliver Ames won the boys’ team title with 38 points, having four of the first six runners in the race. With five runners among the top 20, Franklin High took second place with 55 points.
King Philip’s Jovan Joseph was the area’s No. 2 finisher overall, taking seventh in 17:39.8. The Mansfield boys took the No. 4 spot as junior Chris Leonard (No. 12 at 18:05) and senior Ryan Rispoli finished within seven seconds of each other to break into the top 20. Then the Hornets moved up as a team when Tim Corkery (18:13) ad Collin Stevens finished within three seconds of each other.
North Attleboro senior captain Jack MacLaughlin gained All-Hockomock League status in the Davenport Division placing 16th while being the No. 6 Davenport Division finisher. Nic Olson was Foxboro’s first finisher in 19:30.
- In their final Tri-Valley League dual meet of the season, both the Norton (4-1) and girls (3-2) teams bested Ashland. Paul Wisnaskas covered the 2.8-mile course in a winning time of 15:28 for the Lancer boys in a 15-50 victory. Bella Pietrasiewicz won the girls’ race at 17:05 as the Lancers took a 16-42 verdict.
Wisnaskas was the first of seven consecutive Lancers across the finish line in the boys’ race, winning by a 42-second margin. Pietrasiewicz concluded the fall season unbeaten, winning the race by a 1:10 margin, the Lancers taking the first four spots in the race.
Hockomock League Championship Cross Country Meet
At Hghland Park, Attleboro
Boys’ team scores: 1-Oliver Ames 38, 2-Franklin 55, 3-Attleboro 65, 4-Mansfield 107, 5-King Philip 126, 6-Sharon 162, 7-North Attleboro 181, 8-Milford 212, 9-Canton 252, 10-Stoughton 299, 11-Foxboro 305.
Girls’ team scores: 1-Oliver Ames 54, 2-Franklin 89, 3-Milford 110, 4-Mansfield 123, 5-Attleboro 129, 6-King Philip 143, 7-North Attleboro 169, 8-Sharon 180, 9-Canton 196, 10-Foxboro 212, 11-Stoughton 302.
Attleboro placements: Boys – 4-Nathan Seybert 17:11.7, 9-Lee Casstevens 17:59.3, 11-Neil Bowie 18:01.3, 156-Shane Cataloni 18:073, 26-Josh Tiews 18:23.0; 36-Eric Laurila 18:41.3, 38-Ethan Sylvia 18:42.2; Girls – 5-Kelly Neuendorf 20:54.3, 10-Kim Esteban 21:41.2, 11-Diana Blouin 21:46.5, 53-Taylor DeCristofaro 24:14.8, 62-Morgan Coleman 24:42.8, 80-Meredith Bosh 26:19.7.
Foxboro placements: Boys – 60-Nic Olson 19:30.6, 65-Liam Cody 19:44.9, 69-Jared Ciora 19:52.3, 82-Brooks Stone 20:35.6, 88-Brayden Pace 20:53.9, 91-Joe McCabe 21:33.1, 98-Connor Callahan 22:59.5; Girls 39-Mabel Linck 23:16.1, 40-Aine Fitzpatrick 23:24.6, 46-Amy Conley 23:51.4, 72-Sophia Sougaris 25:17.0, 86-Samantha Conley 27:20.3, 87-Jamie Knuenzel 27:22.0.
King Philip placements: Boys – 7-Jovan Joseph 17:39.8, 25-Noah Hurd 18:22.1, 28-Brandon Berdos 18:27.3, 31-Ryan Andrews 18:33.6, 35-Nathan Sylven 18:40.9, 39-Matt DiFiore 18:42.2, 40-Andrew Noke 18:42.5; Girls – 15-Meg Sherwood 22:02.0, 25-Maya Evans 22:35.0, 27-Katrina Precobb 22:37.1, 47-Bridget Swezey 23:53.8, 63-Leah Burke 24:52..9, 71-Abi Meader 25:14.1, 75-Leah Vigevani 25:31.4.
Mansfield placements: Boys – 12-Chris Leonard 18:05.0, 19-Ryan Rispoli 18:12.3, 21-Tim Corkery 18:13.7, 22-Collins Stevens 18:16.9, 33-Trevor Flint 18:36.7, 46-Riley Tremblay 19:11.3, 67-James Schlenker 19:47.8; Girls – Abigail Greenberg 20:39.2, 6-Tessa Lancaster 20:55.4, 24-Emma Lamson 22:27.5, 48-Alanna Crowley 23:57.2, 51-Liz Heavey 24:11.3, 56-Cassidy Rice 24:16.3, 57-Anna Moore 24:17,3m 58-Meg Johnston 24:30.6.
North Attleboro placements: Boys – 16-Jack MacLaughlin 18:08.0, 30-Chris Galligan 18:33.4, 41-Mark Carlson 18:44.0, 50-Wiliam Atwood 19:11.8, 52-Griffin Gouck 19:15.5, 58-Chris Martinez 19:26.3, 78-Evan Tino 20:24.7, 85-Kevin Bainton 20:43.6; Girls – 23-Harper Sweeney 22:19.7, 29-Lauren Hunt 22:43.3, 32-Melissa Sapini 22:53.4, 45-Emiy Manning 23:44.4, 50-Shruti Srinivasan 24:36.6, 60-Marta Botelho 24:36.6, 68-Kailey Lakovitch 25:00.0.
Norton boys 15, Ashland 50: 1-Paul Wisnaskas (N), 2-Gabe Dennett (N), 3-Derek Bamford (N), 4-Sean Wynne (N), 5-Charlie Mills (N), 6-Aidan Masse (N), 7-Kevin Mahoney (N), 8-Moriarity (A), 9-Ceitka (A), 10-Brandon Scovil (N), 15:28, course 2.8 mi.
Norton girls 16, Ashland 42: 1-Bella Pietrasiewicz (N), 2-Shea Podbelski (N), 3-Skye Goba (N), 4-Brooke Dennett (N), 5-Agostinelli (A), 6-Kiera Dooley (N), 7-Quitt (A), 8-Sienna Pietrasiewicz (N), 9-McSweeney (A), 10-Boulanger (A), 16:42, course 2.8 mi.
