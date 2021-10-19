ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High and North Attleboro High cross country teams split their Hockomock League rivalry dual meet Tuesday at Highland Park.
Lee Casstevens won the boys meet by a 1:27 margin in covering the 3.1-mile course in a time of 16:44 as Attleboro (4-2) gained a 25-30 victory over the Rocketeers.
Harper Sweeney and Marta Botelho turned in a 1-2 finish for the North Attleboro girls’ team (2-4) in an 18-44 victory.
The AHS boys nudged past the Rocketeers as Ethan Sylvia (18:12) and John Pazmino (18:45) captured the 3-4 spots. Griffin Gouck was North Attleboro’s top finisher, taking second in 18:11.
For the North Attleboro girls, Sweeney won in 23:42, 23 seconds ahead of Botelho. The Bombardiers’ Taylor DeChristofaro finished thid at 24:26.
- The Tri-County Regional girls (6-1) nipped Southeastern Regional 27-28 in a Mayflower League meet with Avery Dennelle (24:14) and Caitlyn McLaughlin (25:25) taking the 4-5 spots. Anna Couchon won the 3.1-mile race for the Cougars at 22:56.
The Cougar boys (7-2) fell 25-32 to Southeastern. Lorcan Bergeron (19:21) and Wyatt Boucher (19:32) captured the 2-3 spots for Tri-County. Both Tri-County teams next participate at the Mayflower League and MIAA State Vocational Schools Meet Nov. 2 in Wrentham.
Attleboro boys 25, North Attleboro 30: 1-Lee Casstevens (A), 2-Griffin Gouck (NA), 3-Ethan Sylvia (A), 4-John Pazmino (A), 5-Wlliam Atwood (NA), 6-Chris Galligan (NA), 7-Jacob Levesque (A), 8-Nick Hawe (NA), 9-Casey Poirier (NA), 10-Mike Jennison (A), 16:44, course 3.1 mi.
North Attleboro girls 18, Attleboro 44: 1-Harper Sweeney (NA), 2-Marta Botelho (NA), 3-Taylor DeCjrostofaro (A), 4-Mariana Lameiras (NA), 5-Ellie Fournier (NA), 6-Lauren Cooper (NA), 7-Sophia Roukhadze (NA), 8-Kiley Zenofsky (A), 9-Sam Sweeney (NA), 10-Grace Nobrega (NA), 23:42, course 3.1 mi.
Southeastern 25, Tri-County 32: 1-Montall (SE), 2-Lorcan Bergeron (TC), 3-Wyatt Boucher (TC), 4-Holmes (SE), 5-Malcolm (SE), 6-Griffin Kaplan (TC), 7-Malcolm (SE), 8-Pennington (SE), 9-Andrew Caulfield (TC), 10-Smith (SE), 19:13, course 3.1 mi.
Tri-County girls 27, Southeastern Reg. 28: 1-Anna Couchon (TC), 2-Harrington (SE), 3-Henderson (SE), 4-Avery Dennelle (TC), 5-Caitlyn McLaughlin (TC), 6-Verdi (SE), 7-Audrey Weisharr (TC), 8-Hanson (SE), 9-Sampson (SE), 10-Sinead Bergeron (TC), 22:56, course 3.1 mi.
