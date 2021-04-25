SEEKONK — Senior Andrew Cabral clocked the second-fastest time ever on Seekonk High’s 2.65-mile course as the Warrior boys’ cross country team ran past Apponequet Regional High 22-33 Saturday in a South Coast Conference meet.
Cabral ran the race in 13:41 for the second time that he has shattered the previous course record at Seekonk High. Cabral took first place by a margin of 1:21 as the Warriors improved to 4-1.
Julie Rickard and Kelsey Gendreau finished within 19 seconds of each other for the 2-3 spots as the 5-0 Seekonk girls’ team had 10 consecutive runners across the finish line in a 20-49 win over the Lakers.
Both Seekonk teams will participate in the SCC Championship Meet Saturday at Apponequet.
Seekonk boys 22, Apponequet 33: 1-Andrew Cabral 13:41, 2-Zach Laverdiere 15:02, 3-Noah Amaral 16:03, 6-Sean Simmons 17:20, 10-Athan Toprac 20:26.
Seekonk girls 20, Apponequet 49: 2-Julie Rickard 18:51, 3-Kelsey Gendreau 19:10, 4-McKenzie Carlsten 19:59, 5-Alice Santana 20:36, 6-Kylie Halpin 20:56, 7-Bella Lastrina 22:15, 8-Abby Rickard 22:24, 9-Ella Gerardi 22:41, 10-Hannah Baldassi 24:30.
